Makers of Suriya-starrer 'Retro' thank audiences as film ends up grossing ₹ 235 Crore globally!

Chennai, May 18 It's official! Director Karthik Subbaraj’s action extravaganza ‘Retro’, featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has grossed an impressive ₹235 crore globally, its makers announced on Sunday.

Taking to its X handle, 2D Entertainment, one of the two production houses that produced the film, shared a poster that said, "Worldwide 235 crore" and wrote, "Dear Audience and #AnbaanaFans, we're humbled by your immense love and support for #TheOne. Grateful for the glory, it's all because of you. #RETRO"

It may be recalled that 'Retro' emerged a blockbuster, with the film's makers officially announcing that the film's collections had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on May 6.

More importantly, the unit held a thanksgiving meet in which actor Suriya, donated a sum of Rs 10 crore from the film's collections to the Agaram Foundation to enable more students pursue their higher education dreams.

Suriya, on the occasion, had said, "There is no greater joy than sharing. It has always brought me immense fulfillment to share my success with all of you, who recognised my efforts and gave me an identity as an actor.

"The overwhelming support you’ve shown for the film Retro has made it a heartwarming success. Every time I face a challenging situation, it is your love and encouragement that lifts me up and keeps me going. For that, I extend my heartfelt thanks to each one of you."

Pointing out that every year, thousands of new students applied to Agaram Foundation with hope but that they were able to support only a small number of those who appealed for financial help, Suriya said, "To increase this number, we need to increase our contributions to Agaram. As a first step towards that goal, I’m happy to share that from the love and support you gave to our film Retro, I’m contributing Rs. 10 crore to the Agaram Foundation in this academic year 2025."

Retro, which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj, released on May 1 this year.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film featured a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film was by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing was handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction was by Jacki and Mayapandi. The film, which was high on action, had stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Interestingly, Suriya underwent special martial arts training in Thailand for this film.

