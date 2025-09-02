Makers of 'They Call Him OG' release exciting glimpse video of film on Pawan Kalyan's birthday

Hyderabad, Sep 2 The makers of director Sujeeth's eagerly awaited action extravaganza, 'They Call Him OG', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, thrilled fans and film buffs by releasing a glimpse video of the explosive action thriller on the occasion of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's birthday.

Taking to its social media timelines, DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "That’s OMI. That’s his wish. That’s for OG. #HBDOgLoveOmi #HBDPawanKalyan #OG #TheyCallHimOG"

The glimpse video released shows the antagonist of the film, reading a letter he has written to OG (played by Pawan Kalyan). He says, "Dear OG, Expecting to meet you, to talk to you and to kill you, your OMI. Happy birthday OG." The glimpse video then goes on to show the antagonist bludgeoning his victims with a baseball bat. The action sequences in the glimpse video give one an idea of the brutal nature of the opponent OG will have to take on in the film. It also shows Pawan Kalyan with a Japanese Katana sword at the end, promising a gripping and intense conflict on the cards.

Needless to say, the glimpse video has left fans of actor Pawan Kalyan thrilled.

Earlier in the day, DVV Entertainment greeted the star saying, "Happy Birthday #OG. Don’t know how people choose to describe you or show their love with wishes when the name PAWAN KALYAN itself is a revolution. It feels surreal for us to witness every heartbeat chanting your name up close.

"As always words fall short to express our love…#OG journey is our tribute to your fire and to everything you have done for us.Yours, One in Millions #HBDPawanKalyan #TheyCallHimOG."

They call him OG, which is being directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan wielding a Katana again.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor