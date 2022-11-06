Makers Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan accused of plagiarism, complaint filed

A complaint has been filed against filmmaker Atlee for allegedly making Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan by copying the story of the Tamil film Perarasu. As per a new report, film producer Manickam Narayanan filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) accusing the makers of Jawan of plagiarism. The film, which is scheduled to be released in June next year, is currently being shot.

It has been alleged that the story of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is similar to that of the Vijayakanth’s Perarasu, which was released in 2006. On Friday, a Times of India report said that producer Manikam Narayanan had filed a complaint against Atlee at the TFPC alleging that the stories of the Jawaan and Perarasu are the same. TFPC board members will be investigating the complaint filed by Manikam Narayanan after November 7, it added. Producer Manickam Narayanan reportedly owns the rights for the story.