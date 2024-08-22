Makers tease next chapter of Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani' franchise as film completes 10 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : As Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani' completed 10 years, the makers have teased the next chapter of the franchise.

Taking to X, YRF has shared glimpses of 'Mardaani', which was released in 2014 and its 2019 sequel titled 'Mardaani 2'.

YRF teased the next chapter of 'Mardaani' on the 10th anniversary.

The caption reads, "10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji"

'Mardaani', a 2014 action thriller film was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Rani Mukerji, with Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saanand Verma. It was followed by a sequel titled 'Mardaani 2' in 2019.

'Mardaani 2' was written and directed by Gopi Puthran.

In the Mardaani film series, Rani Mukerji portrays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a tough, daring police officer who always defends the moral high ground and administers justice with great bravery.

Rani's performance as policewoman Shivani Shivaji Roy in the first and second parts has also earned her audience appreciation.

Yash Raj Films' Mardaani teased the next chapter of the film while celebrating the 10th anniversary of this unanimously loved cop franchise.

