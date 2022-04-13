Makeup Maestro Mickey Contractor to glam up Ranbir and Alia for their wedding day

Mickey Contractor is one of the vital forces behind creating the brand image of many Bollywood celebrities and the makeup king will glam up Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for their D-day. As per a latest report in Etimes, popular makeup artist Mickey Contractor will be helping Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get all dolled up on their wedding. The report claimed he is looking after all makeup and hairstyling of the couple.

The wedding festivities have already kick-started with mehendi ceremony. According to a report in a news portal, Karan Johar, who is a mentor and a father figure for Alia, got emotional ahead of the Mehendi ceremony. The director was reportedly very happy to finally see Alia and Ranbir getting married. Karan will be applying the first henna on Alia’s hand as it is a special moment for him, a report in BollywoodLife.com stated. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony, with only 20-30 guests in attendance.