"Making four minutes feel like 90 seconds": Steven Spielberg on his collaboration with John Williams

Washington [US], October 25 : Celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg spoke about the contribution of legendary composer and conductor, John Williams at the opening night of AFI Fest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the premiere of the documentary 'Music by John Williams', Spielberg talked about his collaboration with the legendary composer.

The partnership has collaborated on roughly 30 films, including Jaws, E.T., Schindler's List, Jurassic Park, and the Indiana Jones trilogy. Spielberg produced the new Williams documentary, and after the Los Angeles screening, he recalled how the two had hosted benefit concerts for orchestras across the country for several years.

"The filmmaker would play a scene from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade with no music first, joking the four-minute scene would feel like 14 minutes. And then the scene would replay with Williams leading an orchestra, making the four minutes feel like 90 seconds," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"That is the miracle of film scoring and that is the consistent miracle of John Williams, what he has brought to all of our movies and how he has elevated them and brought them out to all of you," said Spielberg, adding,"Often, you might even leave a film that John Williams has scored, and a week later you may forget the film but you will never forget the music."

He continued, "I love John, he is much more of a dear family friend, a family member; he's the greatest creative partner I have ever had. In the 52 years John and I have been working together, him scoring my films in this industry, this is the greatest partner I have ever had in the creative arts."

The 92-year-old composer was not present at the event, filmmaker was joined by Ron Howard, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall for the premiere of 'Music by John Williams'

Howard thanked Williams for trusting the team to tell his story. Music by John Williams will premiere on Disney+ and have a limited theatrical release in New York, Los Angeles and London on November 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

