“Making this film was very important”: Anurag Kashyap on ‘Bebaak’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap got candid about his critically acclaimed film ‘Bebaak’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sheeba Chadha, and Vipin Sharma. He also shared his thoughts on societal patriarchy and the suppression of women's empowerment through religious contexts.

‘Bebaak’ is an inspiring story of Fatima, a Muslim girl who hails from a modest Muslim family with three siblings, and who harbours dreams of becoming an architect.

However, her father's financial constraints threaten to shatter her aspirations. In a desperate move, her father takes her to a conservative Muslim Trust that funds promising students, putting her in a dilemma as she grapples with her beliefs and dreams.

Speaking of his take from the movie, Anurag said in a statement, “The creation of this film was very necessary and the perspective is very important. I have friends in a lot of countries across Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Israel, Egypt, Morocco, and a lot more as I enjoy traveling. I’ve seen their problems and struggles and to articulate these issues, is an achievement in itself. Call it anger, perspective, or whatever as you may as it depends on how you see the movie, but only Shazia the director of the film can successfully articulate that issue, I can't do justice to it.”

Discussing societal patriarchy and the suppression of women's empowerment through religious contexts, Anurag expresses his concern, stating, "I don't like how when something bad happens to a woman, we say stuff like 'Ghar Ki Izzat Lutt Gyi,' tying it to her family's honor. Why not treat men the same way? Let's focus on each person's experience and help them stand up for themselves. Back in the day, we hid things, making women seem like they're our property. That's not cool. Male insecurity is a big part of why we have patriarchy. Women are strong, but some guys get scared they'll be too independent. I grew up with my grandmas leading the house – everyone had a role. Male insecurity causes a lot of issues; we make rules because we're afraid someone will take from us. That's messed up. Insecurity is behind many problems, especially the big male insecurity that supports patriarchy and ownership"

'Bebaak' is scheduled to release on October 1 at Jio Cinema Film Fest.

