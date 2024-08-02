'Making us proud': Alia congratulates Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale for their win at Paris Olympics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : Alia Bhatt joined the Indian film fraternity in lauding and congratulating Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh, and Manu Bhaker for their victories at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a collage featuring Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale.

Like every Indian right now, Alia expressed her feelings and wrote, "Making us proud with every shot! Congratulations! @bhakermanu @sarabjotsingh30 @swapnil_kusale @weareteamindia #Paris2024."

On Thursday, India's shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat in the event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's third medal in shooting overall.

Earlier at the Paris Olympics, Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10m Air Pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting events.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after securing third place in the women's individual 10m Air Pistol event.

The Olympics kicked off on July 26 and will conclude on August 11.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Alia will be seen headlining 'Jigra.'

Recently, the makers of 'Jigra' announced a new release date for the film. The film was earlier supposed to be released on September 27, 2024, but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies."

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love & War.' The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent.

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.

