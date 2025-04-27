Makrand Deshpande organises 'Tribute Walk' for Pahalgam terror attack victims in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Bollywood actor Makrand Deshpande paid tribute to the victims of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by organising a "Shradhaanjali Yatra" in Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor paid condolences to the victim's families and organised a tribute walk for them, promoting unity and humanity among the citizens.

While talking to ANI, actor Deshpande urged the citizens to trust the government and not take any harsh decisions based on hatred.

"Before we do anything through that anger, I think we should stay with whatever the central government does. We should stay with the government without taking our personal decisions," said Deshpande

The 'Swades' actor believes that his tribute walk for the Pahalgam victims will be joined by several artists and sportsmen.

"I feel that everyone will join, which means why not those sportsmen or artists because we are all citizens, we are citizens of the country only because of this country. So if there is any attack on the country, then it is obvious that we will all come together and we would like to stay with our country together," Deshpande said.

Earlier, in a strong and fearless response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty urged the citizens to spend their next holidays in the state to promote tourism and show terrorists that they are not afraid of them.

While talking to the media at the sidelines of the Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025 ceremony on Friday, Suniel urged the Indian citizens to plan their next holiday in Kashmir and nowhere else.

"Hume nagrik ki taraf se ek hi karna hah, hume ye decide krna hah ki aaj se humaari agli chutti jo hogi, voh kashmir me hi hogi aur kahi nhi hogi. Unko ye dikhana hahi ki hume darr nhi hai, aur vakayi me darr nhi hai (As a citizen, we have to do one thing. We have to decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. We have to show them that we are not scared)," said Suniel Shetty.

The 'Dhadkan' actor further shared that he called the authorities and said that he is willing to visit Kashmir as a tourist or artist if required.

"Maine khud phone kr ke bola hai ki agar kal aapko lagta hai ki hume vhaa aana hah, tourist ke haisiyat se ya artist ki haisiyat se hume vha shooting krna hai ya ghoomne jaana hai, hum aayenge. (I myself called them and said that if you want us to come there as tourist or as an artist for shooting, we will come)," added Suniel Shetty.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

