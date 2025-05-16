Malaika Arora: Always believed that dance is a powerful form of storytelling

Mumbai, May 16 Actress Malaika Arora, who has joined the panel of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2, strongly feels that dance is a powerful form of storytelling.

Amazon MX Player released an imaginative video in collaboration with Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, featuring Malaika, who has joined this season’s judging panel for the first time.

Malaika said: “There’s something truly magical about the world of Pokémon – the adventure, the action, the joy of discovery. Pair that with the energy of hip hop, and it just clicks. This was such a fun and imaginative concept to shoot, and it really captures how two different worlds can come together to create something unforgettable.”

“I’ve always believed that dance is a powerful form of storytelling, and this one's for every kid who loves the world of Pokémon and every dancer chasing that stage,” she added.

Amazon MX Player has added a fresh twist to the show with a first-of-a-kind, creative collaboration with Pokémon. The collaboration marks a milestone in the service’s continued commitment to building marketing-first partnerships with marquee brands through its flagship IPs.

The video reimagines opening digital Pokémon card packs as a dramatic hip-hop dance battle, with signature Pokémon powers fuelling every move. It blends the thrill of discovery with dance and style to create a unique visual treat.

“Our collaboration with Pokémon perfectly reflects Amazon MX Player’s commitment to delivering bold, innovative experiences to our audience,” said Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player.

“Our goal with this collaboration was to spark imagination and joy, just as Pokémon has done for fans around the world for decades. Partnering with Amazon MX Player on an impactful show like Realme Hip Hop India S2 gave us the perfect canvas to showcase Pokémon’s playful spirit in a new, movement-driven way,” shared Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer, The Pokémon Company.

Fukunaga added: The energy, creativity, and passion seen in this campaign aligns perfectly with what our brand stands for. We are excited to take Pokémon as well as Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket to dance lovers and their loved ones,”

Judged by Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 airs on Amazon MX Player.

