Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Breakup: B-Town's Star Couple Part Ways After 5 Years Says Reports

Malaika and Arjun, who had been in a serious relationship for a couple of years, have decided to go their separate ways. A source mentioned to Pinkvilla that although their relationship was special, they have chosen to end it amicably and will maintain privacy regarding the matter. Despite the end of their relationship, they still hold each other in high regard and expect others to respect their decision and give them space during this emotional time.

They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time,” added the source.

Arjun reportedly began dating Malaika in 2018. The duo sparked relationship rumours after they attended a fashion show together back then. On Malaika’s 45th birthday, they confirmed their relationship and also made it official on social media. On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor.