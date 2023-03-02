Malaika Arora can't keep calm as it's her mom Joyce Arora's 70th birthday

Malaika Arora wished mother Joyce Arora on her 70th birthday with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika dropped a couple of pictures featuring her mom and other family members.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Ok I can't keep calm, today is my Momsy's birthday.... Love you to the moon n back mom. @joycearora #happy70th."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpRb4hlKtED/

As soon as the post was uploaded, Malaika's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section with their warm wishes.

Director Farah Khan wrote, "Happy birthday joyceyyyy."

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy birthday aunty Joyce."

Maheep Kapoor also dropped a birthday wish, "Happy birthday to the sweetest."

Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday."

Chunky Panday posted, "Happy Happy birthday fear Joyce."

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, too, shared a heartwarming wish for her mother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpRiC7kIJ_D/

"Mother ship is 70 today !!! I love you momma in all lifetimes you are mine. Happy birthday our powerhouse of everything @joycearora love you the most," she posted.

Further extending the birth wishes, Malaika and Amrita's best friend Kareena Kapoor took to Insta story and wrote, "Happy Joyce aunty," along with a picture of Malaika's parents.

Talking about Malaika's work front, she recently made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar.

Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show 'Moving In With Malaika'.

( With inputs from ANI )

