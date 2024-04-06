Malaika Arora drops 'No filter' pictures, Farah Khan reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Actor Malaika Arora, who is often seen giving a glimpse into her daily personal and professional updates yet again dropped pictures of herself in 'No Filters' amidst green surroundings.

The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' actor dropped a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "No filter me ......."

Malaika can be seen posing in an undisclosed location and wearing a white co-ord ethnic set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Ace filmmaker Farah Khan reacted to the post and wrote, "Looking lovely kameeni."

Fans also bombarded the comment section.

A user wrote, "Itni age ke bad bhi itna young kaise lg sakta hai koi."

Another fan commented, "You dont need any filter bcz your shine is amazing"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was recently seen judging the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' with actor Arshad Warsi and choreographer Farah Khan.

Malaika and her former husband Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan is also all set to enter the showbiz business.

The young boy is coming up with his podcast called 'Dumb Biryani'. Arhaan has collaborated with his two other friends, Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani, for the six-part series.

Recently, Arhaan dropped the trailer of the podcast in which young boys were seen indulging in a free-wheeling chat with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Malaika and Orry.

Arhaan wrote in the caption of the post, "3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer's smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube. A @revoliomedia original..."

Malaika cheered for her son in the comment section, as she wrote, "Yayyyyyyy so proud of you @iamarhaankhan n the entire team."

'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' cast Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey also marked their presence in the trailer.

Salman Khan appeared at the very end of the podcast in a red shirt that says 'Robin Hood' at the back.

Malaika and Arbaaz had Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways after almost 18 years of marriage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor