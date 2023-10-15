Malaika Arora exudes boss lady vibes at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Malaika Arora never fails to get the limelight for her style statement. The diva looked both elegant and sassy as she expertly harnessed her inner boss lady at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

While wearing a stunning suit, she appeared to be a combination of power and attitude. A chic top with a blazer and trouser seemed perfect for a professional and 'to go' approach.

Malaika turned the showstopper for Shweta Kapur.

She toldabout her experience of walking the ramp for Shweta, "It was wonderful and I really enjoyed"

She added, "It is like the kind of outfit I like to wear so very much of my kind."

The official Instagram page of Lakme Fashion Week wrote about the collection, "Shweta Kapur's Collection 20 is the narrative between these two extremes. And the one narrating it, is the designer's version of the "It Girl". She embodies the modern global woman who is always on the go and is unapologetically sexy. She wears structured oversized blazers but pairs them with fluid undertones inside.."

Malaika Arora is an actor and model who performed on a number of hit tracks including 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha',' Maahi Ve', and 'Munni Badnaam Huyi', among others.

