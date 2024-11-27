Malaika Arora Finds Love Again? Netizens React to Her Viral Video with Mystery Man (Watch Video)

Malaika Arora, known as the dancing queen, has faced two significant losses: the passing of her stepfather and a breakup with Arjun Kapoor. However, she appears to have found love again, as evidenced by a viral video. In the footage, Malaika can be seen blushing and laughing as she exits a restaurant. It is said that she is in a relationship. In fact, Malaika was recently seen with a mystery man. After seeing this video of her, netizens are arguing that she has fallen in love again.

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor confirmed their breakup at an event and said that he is single. Meanwhile, Malaika has been sharing cryptic posts one after the other since the breakup, and now she was recently seen with a stranger. Her sister Amrita Arora was also there with her.

Who is the mystery man?

After the video went viral, netizens are curious to know who this mystery man is. Is Malaika dating someone else after breaking up with Arjun Kapoor? However, some people say that he could be her friend or colleague.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Clarifies Her Relationship Status With Arjun Kapoor in Playful Response, Say She is....

Malaika seen walking hand in hand

In the video, Malaika is seen walking, holding the person's hand and smiling. Now we will know who he is soon. But looking at Malaika, she seems to be accepting every situation with a smile. It is clearly seen in the social media post that she is hurt due to the breakup, but she is avoiding saying anything directly. At the same time, a few days ago, Malaika was spotted on a dinner date with a stranger. Even then, users had guessed that the actress is now dating someone else.