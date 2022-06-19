Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy back in a bikini

Malaika Arora flaunted her toned body as she wore a bikini while going for snorkelling in the sea. A while back, she had shared a collage of four pictures from her time underwater. Along with it, she wrote, “I am a beach baby.” Designer Manish Malhotra was quick to leave a few red hearts under the post. Last month, Malaika had shared a collage picture, giving fans a glimpse of her snorkelling session.

From splashing water to running towards the sea, the actress had a blast while enjoying an exotic vacation. She had proudly called herself a 'beach baby' while sharing the picture.Malaika, who is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the reality show India's Best Dancer. She was part of the judge's panel. Malaika is known for her dance numbers Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam, Hoth Rasiley among others. Malaika Arora is all set to turn into an author. She will soon write a book on nutrition, the work on which is currently in progress.