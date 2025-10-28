Malaika Arora gets roasted by son Arhaan Khan over birthday look, compares to 'Despicable Me 2' character

Mumbai Oct 28 Bollywood diva Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan recently shared some inside glimpses of his mother's grand 50th birthday.

In one picture, the handsome son can be seen posing with his diva mom, who is seen dressed in a baby pink shimmery one-piece. He also shared a picture of the famous character, Gru, from the animated film Despicable Me 2, dressed in a pink princess fairy disguise for a comical scene, drawing parallels with Malaika's birthday dress, cutely teasing her.

On the 23rd of October, Malaika Arora celebrated her 52nd birthday (as per the internet). But Malaika's birthday cake had 50 written on it, and no sooner had she shared the picture on her social media account than netizens dug out old photos and posts from 2019 when she celebrated her 49th birthday.

A lot of people debated that, considering the celebrations in 2019, Malaika was not 50 but was 55 years of age. Others also claimed that she is above 55 and alleged that she is hiding her real age. Amid all the gossip and chatter, Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora put the rumours to rest by sharing a glimpse of the cake and wrote, "For all the years of being 50, you're finally 50, my beautiful sister."

In another post, she added, "Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old?! Uffff, I love you deep... What a night last night was... Magical." Filmmaker Farah Khan also took to social media and shared a reel with Malaika. She was seen playfully teasing Arora amid the ongoing age gossip.

She wrote, "Malaika's birthday, happy birthday, you're 40 years old?" To which Malaika replied, "No 50.” For the uninitiated, Malaika Arora rang in her 50th birthday in a lavish setup in Goa.

She was surrounded by her closest friends and family: Amrita Arora, her birthday twin Vikram Phadnis, her son Arhaan Khan, and filmmaker Farah Khan. Malaika Arora's mother was also a part of the celebration.

