Malaika Arora hugs Kareena from behind on her 51st birthday

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actress Malaika Arora is celebrating her 51st birthday today and the actress is receiving heartfelt wishes from her loved ones on social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor showered their dear friend with love and affection through heartfelt posts. The Kapoor sisters took to social media to express their warm wishes by sharing nostalgic throwback pictures with Malaika. Bebo posted a series of photos alongside a heartwarming note. One of the images features Malaika affectionately hugging Kareena from behind, with the caption, “Happy Birthday our darling Malla (sic).” In her next follow-up post, Kareena shared a joyful photo with Malaika, writing, “Happiness, love, and laughter is what I wish for you forever. Love you tons (sic).” The ‘Jab We Met’ actress also included a monochrome selfie with the birthday girl. Karisma Kapoor also expressed her love for the “Chaiyya Chaiyya girl” by posting a playful lift selfie featuring herself, Malaika, Kareena, and Amrita Arora. The ‘Hero No. 1’ actress captioned it, “Happy birthday Malla,” along with a hug, cake, yellow heart, and sparkle emoji. Fans also sent their heartfelt wishes to Malaika Arora on social media. Malaika Arora, known for her age-defying looks, has appeared in numerous films.

She is recognized for her energetic dance numbers like "Chaiyya Chaiyya," "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha," "Maahi Ve," "Kaal Dhamaal," and "Munni Badnaam Hui." Arora has also successfully transitioned to television, hosting popular reality shows. She serves as a judge on the reality show ‘India's Got Talent’ and previously judged and hosted ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’ in 2019, as well as ‘India's Best Dancer’ in 2020. Most recently, she judged the reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ alongside actor Arshad Warsi and choreographer Farah Khan.

On a personal note, Malaika Arora faced a significant loss with the passing of her father, Anil Mehta. He died by suicide on September 11.

