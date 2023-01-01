Malaika Arora kisses Arjun Kapoor as they welcome New Year together

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor welcomed new year together in Rajasthan. The actress treated her Insta family to a monochrome picture from their New Year festivities. In the image, Malaika is planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek, while he clicks an adorable picture. In the background, we can see a tree covered with fairy lights. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "Hello 2023 (a heart emoticon)... Love and light." Arjun also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle with a different caption, "Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor rang in the new year with friends Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta and Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala in Rajasthan. Sharing a group picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Love, happiness and eternal sunshine ..... happy 2023." Arjun Kapoor also shared a similar picture with a different caption "Bring it on 2023 !!!" Meanwhile, the duo was earlier in news when reports of Malaika Arora being pregnant had surfaced on the web. And it was arjun Kapoor who was quick to dismiss the rumours and blast the website and its journalist for spreading such rumours.