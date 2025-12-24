Malaika Arora on first quarter of 21st century: It’s been a journey of reinvention for me

Mumbai, Dec 24 As the first quarter of the 21st century draws to a close, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is reflecting on a phase marked by change, growth and constant reinvention. She went on to add that Bollywood has undergone a meaningful and exciting transformation, which reshaped storytelling, technology and the way audiences engage with cinema.

Reflecting on the first 25 years of the 21st century, how she thinks Bollywood has evolved in terms of storytelling, technology, and audience engagement compared to the late 20th century, Malaika told IANS exclusively: “Looking back at the first 25 years of this century, Bollywood has evolved beautifully. In the late 90s, storytelling was far more formula and star driven. Today, it’s braver, more layered and honest.

She added that the technology has gone over and beyond from digital filmmaking to VFX and OTT platforms.

“And not just that, today's audience has also changed . They are sharper, more involved, and open to diverse narratives.”

Which shifts surprised her the most?

Malaika added: “What (presently) surprised me most was how content led cinema and unconventional stories found mainstream acceptance gradually.”

Talking about how it has been personally for you, Malaika added: “Personally, it’s been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author.”

Looking at the films and performances that have defined this era, Malaika named titles such as Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Queen, Gully Boy and Andhadhun as milestones that reshaped mainstream Hindi cinema.

“As we close this chapter, films like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Queen, Gully Boy, Andhadhun etc have truly defined the era.”

She also highlighted Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s body of work from Swades and Chak De! India to My Name Is Khan and more recently Pathaan as films that have influenced Bollywood’s emotional and cultural landscape across generations.

“Alongside these, Shah Rukh Khan’s films from Swades and Chak De! India to My Name Is Khan and more recently Pathaan have also shaped the emotional and cultural pulse of Bollywood across generations.”

She added: “Actors like Kareena to Alia to Kriti Sanon's journey too has been iconic, with performances in Jab We Met, Omkara, Gangubai, Mimi reflecting the evolution of strong, complex female characters.”

According to Malaika, these films, performances and trends along with the growth of streaming platforms have laid the foundation for the next phase of Hindi cinema.

“Together, these films and performances, along with the rise of female led narratives and streaming platforms, have laid the foundation for a future where Bollywood confidently balances scale with substance, and going global, while staying rooted,” said Malaika.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor