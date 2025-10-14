Malaika Arora on 'Poison Baby': It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this

Mumbai, Oct 13 The makers of Thamma have unveiled a new track “Poison” featuring Malaik Arora and the actress said that it’s been years since she led a full-blown dance number like this in a movie.

Malaika said: “Malaika Arora said, “It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into ‘Poison Baby’ felt electric. The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed — all at the same time.”

“Poison Baby” has vocals by Jasmine Sandlas, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin-Jigar, the video has Malaika blaze the floor with her graceful effortless moves. It also features Rashmika Mandana and Ayushmann Khurana along with Malaika.

“I heard the song and I knew it instantly – that’s it's an ear-worm. Get ready for a new dance floor favorite, for this one is pure Poison Baby," Malaika added.

Singer Jasmine Sandlas said that singing ‘Poison Baby’ has been such a “fun trip”.

She added: “I sang it with a sense of a rustic and raw feel, the hook line is so catchy, and it was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Sachin and Jigar. In addition, having the OG chaiya chaiya girl Malaika Arora bring my song alive on screen , makes it even more special."

"Thamma" stars Ayushmann as Alok, along with Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, along with others. "Thamma" is expected to get a theatrical release on October 21, during Diwali.

Set in a fictional world, “Thamma” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

The film is directed by 'Munjya' fame maker Aditya Sarpotdar.

