Malaika Arora pens heart-warming birthday wish for her son Arhaan, says "mama loves u "

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Actor and dancer Malaika Arora penned a heart-warming birthday wish for her son, Arhaan Khan on Saturday.

The actor also never fails to express her love towards her son, Arhaan Khan giving a sweet treat for her fans.

In a post on Instagram, Malaika shared a loving picture of herself and her 'baby boy,' with a sweet message for him.

"Happy birthday my baby boy..mama loves u the mostesttttttttttttttt @iamarhaankhan"," she wrote in the caption.

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002. The two got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

On the work front, Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town.

Malaika has also appeared on several reality TV shows as a judge including Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent.

