Malaika Arora returns to work after accident



Malaika Arora shared a picture on her Instagram Stories and said that she is back to work, after she met with an accident earlier this month. Malaika got into a car accident on April 2, following which she was immediately taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. Malaika was discharged on April 3. A couple of days after her accident, she took to her Instagram account and spoke about the incident. “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable,” she said, adding that thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.

“Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those – known and unknown – who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there, making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it,” she wrote in the post. Malaika suffered injuries in the accident which happened on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway.