Malaika Arora Reveals Fitness Secret, Shares Balanced Diet Tips on Soha Ali Khan’s Podcast

Dancer, Actor Malaika Arora is a inspiration for many people as she is fittest celeb in B-town at the age of 49. While many people follow diet which are extremely difficult to get fit, Malaika stress on promote balance control diet. On actress Soha Ali Khan's podcast Malaika talked about her eating habits and how she manages to maintain her health and fitness.

Malaika Aroara believes that carbs are essential for the body as they are the primary source of energy. Eliminating them completely, can cause problems like fatigue, dizziness, hair loss, and low energy levels. Carbohydrates fuel the brain, muscles, and bodily functions by breaking down into glucose. They also aid digestion, regulate cholesterol, and stabilize blood sugar. Moderation and portion control are key.

Arora says that she believes in portion management rather than restriction. Another key part of Malaika’s routine is intermittent fasting (IF), which she practices three times a week. Her preferred method is the 18:6 fasting window, where she fasts for 18 hours and eats within a 6-hour window.

Meanwhile on trolling Malaika Arora is known for her upfront approach to life, her ability to handle trolls, and how she faces backlash with grace. Recently, in an interview, the actress spoke candidly about her thoughts on social media, being labeled 'buddhi' (old woman), and how she deals with online trolling.

Also Read: Shibani Kashyap sets Auckland ablaze during the World & Us: Indian Festival

Malaika Arora expressed her frustration about being called "buddhiya" (old woman), saying, "How can you even say something like that to somebody?" She went on to explain that while she has a brave persona, such comments still trigger her. "Sometimes it still triggers me, because it's very insensitive. People only see the brave persona. They'll say, 'Oh, she looks happy,' but they don't realize there are so many things that can actually trigger you or upset you."