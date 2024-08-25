Malaika Arora says having a ‘cup of joe’ makes her ‘kinda Sunday’

Mumbai, Aug 25 Bollywood diva Malaika Arora’s perfect Sunday recipe includes a ‘hot cuppa joe’ and some laughter.

Malaika on August 25 took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of images. The first picture has the actress holding a coffee mug, in the second picture, Malaika’s face isn’t visible as her hair covers it all, the last few photographs have the dancing diva giggling.

“A hot cuppa + some laughs = my kinda Sunday,” she wrote.

Malaika keeps sharing glimpses of what she enjoys and has. Recently, she shared a picture of a plate full of yumminess featuring sunny side up egg crepes, some tikkis and an avocado.

She captioned the image: “Happiness on my plate…”

Earlier this month, Malaika travelled to France and visited the famous Napoleon's tomb, which has his remains following their repatriation to France from Saint Helena in 1840, at the initiative of King Louis Philippe I and his minister Adolphe Thiers.

The diva also shared a picture of a sword from the museum. She also attended the Paris Olympics and cheered for Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver in javelin throw on Thursday night.

Talking about her work life, Malaika, whose split with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made headlines, has judged reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye', 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Perfect Bride', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'India's Got Talent', 'India's Next Top Model', 'MTV Supermodel of the Year', and 'India's Best Dancer'.

She also appeared in the reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. She is fondly remembered as the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl courtesy her dance moves on a train from the film “Dil Se…” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor