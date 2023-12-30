Malaika Arora shares adorable picture with her son

Mumbai (Maharashtra), December 30 : Malaika Arora is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. The actor and dancer is also a loving mother who never fails to express her love for her son, Arhaan Khan.

As the year is about to end, Malaika treated her fans to an adorable photo of her and her son, that reflects their loving mother-son bond. In the picture, Arhaan can be seen wearing a Santa Claus cap.

She wrote a sweet caption along with the photo. "As this year comes to an end ... my forever .....#mybabyboy#mybestfriend#mysupportsystem," she wrote.

Previously, on Arhaan's birthday the actor wished him with a beautiful message. "My baby boy is 21 today ... n my wish for you is simple ...have the best life imaginable . Live life to the fullest . Laugh, giggle , cry if u must ....play as hard as you work . Be sincere .make time for the people and things you adore .sleep soundly n have the best dreams," she wrote.

"Always have that toothy smile on your face ,and never stop making us all crack up with ur corny humour . And that you always always know you are loved.happy birthday my sweet sweet boy . Mama loves you the mostest [?][?][?][?][?] n mama is so proud of you ," she added. She also uploaded an adorable video featuring her moments spent with Arhaan.

Earlier in the interview with ANI, Malaika opened up about how she has been maintaining a long-distance relationship with her son.

"It's a new beginning for him. His journey to the new world has startedliving all by himself and managing everything on his own. It's also new for me because I have always had him around me all these years and now suddenly not having him around me makes me feel sad. It's heartbreaking but I am super proud of him. He is all ready to take on the world and new responsibilities. He's now a legit grown-up boy and will be a man soon. I have to be prepared for that transition in life," she had said.

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002.

