Malaika Arora shares glimpses from her 48th birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Monday shared a few glimpses from her 48th birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, "As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!"

In the pictures, Malaika could be seen enjoying her meal in her hotel room and in a restaurant.

Soon after she shared the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts.

Twinkle Khanna commented, "Happy birthday," followed by a red heart emoticon.

Actor Diana Penty wrote, "Happy Birthhhhdayyyyy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is all set to judge a new season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' along with Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. She recently made heads turn at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

She exuded boss lady vibes in a chic top that featured a strapless design, and a plunging neckline. The top was paired with oversized flared trousers and an oversized blazer. Malaika glammed her showstopper look with a gold statement choker and pointed black stilettos with killer high heels.

