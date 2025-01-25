Malaika Arora showcases her svelte figure while enjoying sunset in Goa

Mumbai, Jan 25 Bollywood diva Malaika Arora got herself clicked while enjoying the sunset in her sister Amrita Arora Ladak’s newly launched restaurant in Goa.

Malaika took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a yellow hued figure hugging drape-styled outfit designed by Gabriella Demetriades. In the backdrop, the beautiful setting sun adds an orange tinge to the sky. The sea helps in adding the contrast.

“Sunsets n more,” she wrote and tagged the restaurant.

She also added the Miley Cyrus version of the iconic track “Jolene”, which is originally sung by country legend Dolly Parton.

Malaika too has opened up a new luxury restaurant called the Scarlett House in Mumbai. It is located in the Pali Village and is housed in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow.

Upon its opening, her best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor gave five stars to the newly-opened restaurant and called it an “outstanding place.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Who ate all the wings? outstanding place and food.”

Karisma too took to her stories section, where she shared a picture of the meal and said: "Officially Decembering... Such a wonderful place."

She also added: "What an awesome meal. Well done."

Earlier this month on January 5, Malaika gave a glimpse into her first working day of 2025.

She shared an image, where she was seen clicking a mirror selfie while her hair and makeup team stood nearby. Malaika, sitting on a chair, was sporting a no-makeup look as she prepared for her transformation.

Alongside the photo, the actress wrote, “1st working day of 2025.”

Talking about Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt on January 16. The actor was then taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He returned home on January 21.

On January 24, Saif recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police following the January 16 attack at his home.

