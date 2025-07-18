Malaika Arora spends ‘quality time’ with son Arhaan with ‘zero complaints’ in Tuscany

Mumbai, July 18 Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is currently holidaying in Tuscany with her son Arhaan Khan and said that she has ‘zero complaints’.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos featuring herself with Arhaan. In one clip, the two could be seen cycling together. She also posted a handful of images showcasing the delicious delicacies and wine she savored.

“Leafy roads, vineyard stops, clean air,quality time with my son and zero complaints. Tuscany, you win. #AABEE #LuxuryTravelWithAabee #aabeetravel #MalaikaWithAABEE #AabeeLuxury #tuscany #Tuscany #TuscanyViews #VisitTuscany @castelfalfi @aabee_holidays,” Malaika wrote as the caption.

On July 13, Malaika had earlier fallen in love with Florence somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos of the place.

Dropping glimpses of her travel diaries, Malaika had written: "Somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos… I accidentally fell in love with Florence. Didn’t expect the hills around Florence to make me feel so held. Like the city just knew I needed to slow down."

On June 26, Malaika wished her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday with a sweet unseen video.

After being in a relationship for around six years, Malaika and Arjun decided to go their separate ways last year. Despite ending their relationship, these two continue to maintain cordial terms with each other.

Arjun confirmed his breakup with Malaika in October last year while interacting with the fans during the promotion of his film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”. As the audience members in the crowd started chanting Malaika’s name, inquiring about her, Arjun responded by saying, “Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo.(No no, I'm single now, relax.)”

Malaika made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with her former husband Arbaaz Khan founding the company Arbaaz Khan Productions, which created the Dabangg film series. As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante and EMI.

She also performed in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui.

