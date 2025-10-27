Malaika Arora takes a funny dig at Mumbai’s unpredictable rains with a relatable post

Mumbai, Oct 27 Bollywood diva Malaika Arora seems to have been annoyed with the unpredictable rains that have gripped the city of Mumbai for the last couple of days.

The actress took to her social media account in expressing her annoyance and sharing a funny yet relevant meme. Malaika wrote, “I’m looking out for that geography teacher who taught me; monsoon is only 4 months,” with an angry emoticon. Talking about Malaika, the actress recently clocked the big 50 and rang in her birthday with all her close family and friends from the industry in Goa.

She celebrated her birthday in the presence of sister Amrita Arora, son Arhaan Khan, and other loved ones. Overwhelmed by all the love, Malaika recently took to her social media account to express gratitude. She wrote, "My heart is full (red heart emoji). Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special. A special thank you to the wonderful people who helped me plan and create such a beautiful celebration @amuaroraofficial @shaklad @naureen.abdullah @gaurav.s.batra @popgoestheliesel @rituberi @jolene.goa @escapegoa and to my friends who celebrated with me — I couldn’t have asked for more! (Sparkle and red heart emojis) (sic)."

Filmmaker Karan Johar too had wished Malaika on her birthday. Sharing a beautiful picture of himself with Malaika, he wrote, “I love you so much @malaikaaroraofficial … Happy birthday to the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar!!!! So many memories, Malla…. And so many are yet to be created. Have a blessed decade!!!! (sic).”

Additionally, Malaika's ex-boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, also shared a beautiful note for her on her birthday. Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday, @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking…(sic).”

The address is currently seen on the judging panel of the talent reality show India's Got Talent.

