Malaika Arora: Women can be desirable, powerful at every stage of life

Mumbai, Sep 3 Bollywood diva Malaika Arora feels it is time to break away from outdated notions that glamour and desirability are tied to a certain age.

Talking about what’s her take on breaking stereotypes around age and glamour in the entertainment industry, Malaika shared her perspective with IANS.

She said: “I think it’s high time we let go of outdated notions that beauty belongs only to a certain age. Women can be glamorous, desirable, and powerful at every stage of life.”

Malaika hopes to inspire women to embrace their authentic selves and break age-related stereotypes.

She added: "

Earlier, Malaika said that for her age is not a limit but an evolution. She adds that beauty is not about holding on to youth but about embracing every phase of life with confidence.

Malaika, 51, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE, told IANS: “To me, age is not a limit but an evolution. Every year brings wisdom, resilience, and a deeper understanding of yourself—and that, to me, is the most beautiful transformation of all.”

For Malaika, beauty is about embracing every phase.

“Beauty isn’t about holding on to youth; it’s about embracing every phase with confidence and grace. When you feel content and strong within, that inner energy reflects on the outside, and no number can define that,” she added.

Talking about the 51-year-old star, she was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film “Dil Se…”

She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

The star is seen in the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020.

