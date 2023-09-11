Malaika Arora would like to go on cruise with Karan Johar, Farah Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Diva Malaika Arora on Monday attended the launch of season 3 of Celebfie Cruise With The Stars.

She briefly spoke toand expressed her excitement.

“It’s my first time on ‘Cruise With The Stars’. This is larger than life and I feel I am going to make memories for the lifetime,” she said.

Asked whom she would pick if she had an option to go on a cruise with her friend, Malaika laughed and said, “I want to take my team.. I think they will really make it a fun experience for me. In friends, I would take my sister, I will take Farah Khan and I would take Karan Johar.”

Malaika graced the event in a blue slit dress. She accentuated her look with dewy make-up.

Before the event, she gave a glimpse of her look on her Instagram story.

Speaking of her other work projects, Malaika recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa. She also made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. The actor gave fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the show 'Moving In With Malaika'.

