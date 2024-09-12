Malaika Arora's Father's Death: Postmortem Report Reveals Anil Mehta Died Due To 'Multiple Injuries

The postmortem examination of Anil Mehta, the father of actress Malaika Arora, was conducted at Cooper Postmortem Centre around 8 pm last night. The primary report indicates that the cause of death was multiple injuries. Following the examination, the viscera has been sent to the forensic lab for further analysis. The detailed findings from this additional testing will be awaited to provide more insights into the circumstances surrounding his death. Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. Previously, sources claimed Malaika’s mother, in her statement to the police, said that Anil would routinely sit in the balcony and read the newspapers every morning. She told the police that while they were divorced, had started living together again for the past few years.

Joyce also informed the police that on Wednesday morning, when she saw her ex-husband’s slippers in the living room, she went to look for him in the balcony. When she could not find him there, she leaned over and saw below. The building watchman was shouting for help. Joyce also told the police that Anil Mehta was not suffering from illness. He only had some knee pain. He had taken VRS from the Merchant Navy.Last night, Malaika also issued an official statement and sought for privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect,” the statement read.

