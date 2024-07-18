Malaika Arora's Vacation with Mystery Man Adds Fuel to Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor

Rumors are circulating about the relationship of Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Malaika, currently on vacation in Spain, posted photos on Instagram with a mystery man, sparking speculation. The man's identity is unknown, leading to rumors about Malaika's relationship status following her alleged breakup with Arjun.

In Photos Malaika Arora is seen having me time enjoying the weather and beaches in Spain. The photos from her trip has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also took Instagram and wrote a cryptic message on his Instastory, saying, "peace requires presence," which has caught the attention of fans.

Malaika and Arjun had been dating for years, sharing moments on social media and attending events together. Malaika's absence at Anant Ambani's wedding, where Arjun was present, fueled breakup rumors. Fans are now curious about the future of their relationship and the identity of the mysterious person with Malaika in Spain.