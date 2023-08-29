Malaika shines in ethnic look as she enjoys Onam Sadya with mother, sister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a string of pictures from Onam celebrations with her family members.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared pictures from the grand feast. “Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsaka,” she wrote.

In the first picture, Malaika can be seen posing with her mother Joyce and sister Amrita Arora near their dining table. The table has banana leaves spread out along with sumptuous dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Earlier on Monday, Malaika was spotted outside her mother's house in Bandra along with her sister Amrita Arora.

She looked beautiful in a white and yellow ethnic suit, with black shades and a round bindi complementing the overall look.

Another picture shows Sadya set out on the dining table, with all of the traditional Kerala delicacies.

She also shared a few videos of the delicious food cooked by her mother on the occasion.

In one of the pictures, Amrita Arora’s husband Shakeel and her son are seen sitting on the floor.

Soon after Malaika dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Choreographer Farah Khan wrote, “Call us also na one day Kameeniiii.”

A user wrote, “Happy ONAM.”

Recently, Malaika hogged the limelight after rumours suggested that she has broken up with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun and Malaika scotched the rumours after they were spotted enjoying a lunch and a dinner date on Sunday.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor