Malaika wishes sister ‘Ammu’ on birthday: Love u to the moon n back

Mumbai, Jan 31 Dancing diva Malaika Arora has the sweetest birthday wish for her sister Amrita Arora Ladak, whom she fondly calls as “Ammu”.

Malaika took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of herself posing with her sister, who turned 44 on Friday. In the image, the two are seen hugging each other and smiling as they get photographed.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday ammu aka Jolene love u to the moon n back @amuaroraofficial.”

Amrita started her career as a VJ. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan in the film, Kitne Door Kitne Paas. She was then seen in films such as Awara Paagal Deewana, Girlfriend, Speed and Red: The Dark Side. In 2009, her releases were Deha and Team the Force. The same year, she appeared in a supporting role in Kambakth Ishq.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2009 in the film “Ek Tho Chance”, an erotic thriller film directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. The film stars Amrita Arora, Purab Kohli, Ali Fazal, Pawan Malhotra and Vijay Raaz.

Recently, Malaika visited Amrita’s newly-opened restaurant Jolene in Goa. She took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a yellow hued figure hugging drape-styled outfit designed by Gabriella Demetriades.

In the backdrop, the beautiful setting sun adds an orange tinge to the sky. The sea helps in adding the contrast.

“Sunsets n more,” she wrote and tagged the restaurant.

She also added the Miley Cyrus version of the iconic track “Jolene”, which is originally sung by country legend Dolly Parton.

Malaika too has opened up a new luxury restaurant called the Scarlett House in Mumbai. It is located in the Pali Village and is housed in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor