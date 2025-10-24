Malavika Mohanan calls her Paris trip with mom 'a full circle moment'

Hyderabad Oct 24 Malavika Mohanan took her mother to Paris and used social media to drop glimpses of their fun getaway with the netizens.

From what they ate to the places they went, Malvika's post had it all. She revealed that she had wanted to take her mother to Paris for a long time so that she could enjoy the charming culture the place has to offer.

Expressing her delight, the 'Master' actress wrote on IG, "I’ve always wanted to take Amma to Paris. For her to see the city’s history, art, and quiet beauty in person was something always on my wish list. We wandered through charming streets, lingered in cozy cafés, and soaked in the feeling that only Paris can offer. (sic)"

Malavika added that growing up, their father used to take her and her brother to various places, something that helped shape her view of the world.

Calling her Paris trip with mom 'a full circle moment' for her, she added, "Off late I find myself wanting to make my parents see as much of the world as possible. My father took us to some incredible places when we(me and my brother) were growing up and that’s shaped so much of our world views, our tastes and who we are today. Feels like life has come a full circle and it’s our turn now (red heart emoji)."

On Wednesday, Malavika claimed that the only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family.

Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a heartfelt note signifying the importance of family in one's life. The 'Maaran' actress wrote, "Celebrated this Diwali in the favourite corner of my heart."

"A warm, cozy evening with family and loved ones. As cliché as it may sound, the older I grow I realise that the only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family. Almost everything else feels so temporary, shifting with time. There’s a quiet strength and deep reassurance in having a home and people who love you unconditionally, no matter what. Hope you all had a happy happy one surrounded by the love and warmth of your family," she added.

