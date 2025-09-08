Malavika Mohanan on Hridayapoorvam: “The Experience Was Overwhelming”

Malavika Mohanan is basking in the success of Hridayapoorvam, a film that has turned into a milestone moment in her career. Having already carved her niche with acclaimed performances across languages, she continues to achieve back-to-back triumphs working alongside some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. With Hridayapoorvam, her collaboration with the legendary Mohanlal has not only won her accolades but also cemented her position as one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. From Mammootty in The Great Father to Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi (Vetta), Vijay (Master), Dhanush (Maaran), and Vikram (Thangalaan), Malavika’s journey has been nothing short of illustrious, with each role adding to her versatile repertoire.

Malavika Mohanan calls the experience of Hridayapoorvam “overwhelming.” Reflecting on her experience of working with Mohanlal, Malavika shared in a recent interview, “Though I have worked in popular films with big actors before, the difference is that I am a girl who has grown up in a different place. I grew up consuming Hindi films because I was in Mumbai. I watched Malayalam films because of my parents [who are Malayalis]. I did not grow up watching Telugu or Tamil films. So, even though [in these languages] you know how big these actors might be, it is not like Mohanlal, whose films you have watched growing up. That Mohanlal was in front of me, making me feel surreal!” She further added, “Though I thought that the feeling would be gone in a couple of days, I confess it never left me.” Looking ahead, Malavika’s line-up is equally exciting with massive projects across industries. She is set to share the screen with Prabhas in The Raja Saab, followed by the much-anticipated Sardar 2 alongside Karthi. With such a strong slate of films, Malavika continues to rise as one of Indian cinema’s brightest stars.