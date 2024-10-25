Malavika Mohanan on Telugu debut: Nothing gets better than Prabhas

Mumbai, Oct 25 Actress Malavika Mohanan, who was seen in “Thangalaan” and “Yudhra”, is all set to make her debut in Telugu films with “The Raja Saab” and said that “nothing gets better than” superstar Prabhas.

Speaking about “The Raja Saab”, Malavika said: "It's my Telugu debut, and I waited long for it. I wanted the right film to come my way to foray into the industry. I think nothing gets better than Prabhas sir. It's in the rom-com space, a very fun, easy film.”

She added: “It's light-hearted and will cater to a universal audience. We are still shooting for it, and the film should be released in April next year. I am really looking forward to it."

Malvika is currently shooting for “Sardar 2”, in early morning schedules. She will be seen with

“Karthi”.

Earlier this month, the actress took to her Instagram, and gave a peek into her preparations for her part in the film.

She shared two pictures on her Instagram handle which shows a harness strapped to her body for the action sequences.

In her post, Malavika gave a glimpse into the physical and mental challenges of performing high-stakes stunts, wearing intensive stunt gear. From mastering rope work to executing high kicks while suspended in the air, she’s pushing her limits and honing her skills.

She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared what shooting for challenging sequences looks like.

She wrote, “Shot some really challenging stunt sequences for Sardar 2 and thought I’d show you guys what the harness we wear inside our costume looks like. These are meant to hold us on the ropes when we jump off a height/float in the air or get lifted up to do a really high kick. I used to find rope work so tricky and tough the first few times I had to do it for some sequences in ‘Thangalaan’, but now with practice, even though some sequences it can get nerve wrecking(I had to jump off a 100 metre height recently which wasn’t so much fun)”.

She further mentioned, “I’ve got the hang of it for the most part and it’s such an adrenaline rush and so gratifying when you get the technicality & the shot right. Why should boys have all the fun, no?".

