Malavika Mohanan Reveals Extreme Diet Behind Her 8 Kg Weight Loss in 15 Days

Fitness is a major part of a celebrity's life, along with acting. Many actors go through intense transformations for specific roles, and South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan is the latest to open up about hers. In a recent interview, she revealed that she lost 8 kilograms in just 15 days for a film role. The actress shared that she was instructed to reduce her fat percentage for the character and, as a result, had to follow an extremely strict and unusual diet. Though the transformation was successful, the method she followed raised serious concerns.

Malavika said she went on a crash diet that included extremely low-carb intake, despite performing energy-draining stunt scenes during filming. Her daily meals were limited to just one apple and one egg white, with no other food throughout the day. She admitted to feeling physically drained but followed the plan to meet the film’s requirements. However, she advised her fans never to try such extreme diets. "Actors often have to follow such regimens, but this is not right," she said, emphasizing the risks of unhealthy dieting for quick results.

Malavika Mohanan Work:

Malavika Mohanan debuted in Malayalam cinema with Pattam Pole (2013) and gained critical acclaim for her Hindi break in Beyond the Clouds (2017). She went on to star in Tamil hits Petta (2019) with Rajinikanth, Master (2021) opposite Vijay, and Thangalaan (2024) alongside Vikram—each reinforcing her pan‑India appeal. She most recently played the lead in the Malayalam drama Christy (2023). Among her anticipated projects are the Malayalam family drama Hridayapoorvam co-starring Mohanlal and directed by Sathyan Anthikad (filming wrapped May 2025), the stylish Telugu‑language romantic horror comedy The Raja Saab opposite Prabhas, slated for release in December 2025, and the Hindi action thriller Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi, which released in September 2024. She has also signed a high-profile Bollywood web series by Raj & DK, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, currently slated for shoot in early 2025.