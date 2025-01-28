Malavika Mohanan roped in for Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapoorvam

Chennai, Jan 28 Actress Malavika Mohanan, who made heads turn with her powerful performance as Aarthi in director Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, featuring Vikram in the lead, has now been roped in for the Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapoorvam.

One of Malayalam cinema’s iconic directors, Sathyan Anthikad, known for his heartwarming dramas, is directing this film. Hridayapoorvam will mark a significant milestone in Malavika’s flourishing career. Anthikad’s collaboration with Mohanlal has delivered timeless classics and the addition of Malavika to this stellar team has heightened expectations.

The film’s shooting is slated to begin on February 10 in Kochi with a traditional pooja ceremony, while Mohanlal will join the sets on February 14.

Though details about Malavika’s role remain under wraps, her track record of choosing impactful and diverse characters suggests this will be another standout performance.

Malavika’s journey from regional films to pan-Indian projects like Thangalaan and RajaSaab has already established her as a rising pan India star to watch. Now, with Hridayapoorvam, she is set to further cement her place as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and sought-after talents.

This new collaboration with Mohanlal not only adds another feather to her cap but also signals her ability to work with industry stalwarts across languages. With multiple high-profile projects in her lineup, 2025 is undoubtedly going to be a transformative year for Malavika Mohanan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor