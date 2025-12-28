Malavika Mohanan Shares a Heartfelt Note for Thalapathy Vijay Ahead of the Release of his Last Film Jana Nayagan

Aactress Malavika Mohanan took to social media to express her excitement and admiration for the film and its leading star, Thalapathy Vijay. Despite being occupied with the pre-release commitments of her own upcoming film, Malavika made a special moment to cheer for Jana Nayagan, calling her association with Vijay an honour and describing him as a truly special person, both professionally and personally.

In her post, Malavika shared that working with Vijay was a memorable experience and added that being able to call him a friend makes it even more meaningful. She further expressed her support for the entire team of Jana Nayagan, stating that she would be cheering for the film alongside millions of fans across the globe.

The note, signed off with affection as a “Thalapathy fangirl,” struck a chord with fans, highlighting the deep respect and warmth Vijay commands within the film fraternity, apart from his unparalleled fan following worldwide. With expectations soaring, the audio launch of Jana Nayagan is set to be a grand celebration, adding to the growing buzz around one of the most awaited films of the year.

The audio launch will be elevated further by Anirudh Ravichander, who is set to perform a high-energy medley of chart-topping songs from all his blockbuster collaborations with Thalapathy Vijay. The concert is expected to witness a massive turnout, with over 90,000 fans in attendance, making it one of the largest audio launch events in recent times. Adding to the grandeur, several prominent names from the industry including filmmakers Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee and Prabhu Deva will be present, along with actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah and actors Priya Mani and Nasser, turning the evening into a star-studded celebration of music and cinema.