Malavika Mohanan wraps shooting for 'Sardar 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Malavika Mohanan has finished shooting for Tamil film 'Sardar 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Malavika posted a string of pictures from the sets in Thaliand and wrote, "And it's a wrap for 'Sardar 2'! I started this project with the most challenging schedule of the film & ended it with the most fun schedule in Bangkok What a mad ride this one's been! @karthi_offl you've been an absolute gem to work with. Who knew we had so many interests in common @psmithran thank you for making me a part of this one. So unlike anything I've done before. This is a special one See you in the cinemas soon."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKrKpezNJn2/?igsh=Z2NvN2I1YXA0Y2Z3

A day ago, Karthi announced the film's wrap with several pictures of the film's crew.

Sardar 2 is the sequel to Sardar, a spy action thriller that featured Karthi in dual roles as a father and son. Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan are also part of the film.

In the first film, Rajisha, Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu and Balaji Sakthivel were there.

