Malayalam actor Bala ties the knot again

Kochi, Oct 23 Malayalam actor Bala, who was out on bail in connection with a case booked under the Juvenile Justice Act, entered into a wedlock again at a local temple, near here on Wednesday.

Incidentally, after Bala separated from his wife Amrutha Suresh, he was seen in the company of a medical doctor till recently.

"Her name is Kokila -- a member of our close circle. My 74-year-old mother was unable to join the wedding," said Bala while asking her to come before the camera.

"We need your (media) blessings, please pray for us," added Bala.

Incidentally, on October 14, he was arrested from his house, here in the case.

Soon after his arrest, Bala applied for bail before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court which was granted, with strict conditions.

He has been instructed not to indulge in public expression on the case or speak to the media.

The 41-year-old actor and his Suresh separated in 2019 after getting married in 2010. His ex-wife is a popular singer in TV shows.

Their marriage turned sour and since 2015, the two have been fighting even in the public.

Bala was booked for derogatory remarks against his ex-wife and their child.

Even though Bala and Suresh have separated, things flared up between them in the past few weeks with heated exchanges.

This started when their daughter posted a video on social media showing that Bala had been tormenting her. However, Bala denied it and wrote on his social media account that it was "the most painful experience" of his and he would not argue, as a "father who argues with his daughter is not a man".

Bala hails from a hugely popular film family which owns the Arunachala Studios.

Bala's father, Jeyakumar has directed over 350 films and documentaries.

Bala made his debut in the Telugu film in 2002 and has tasted huge success in South Indian films, including the Malayalam film industry.

He made his directorial debut with the 2012 Malayalam action film 'The Hitlist' in which he played the lead role.

Incidentally, last year, the actor had undergone a liver transplant surgery.

