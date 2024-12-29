Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 29 : Renowned Malayalam film and television actor Dileep Shankar has passed away. He was found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

As per Cantonment Police, Dileep, who is known for his roles in popular serials like Amma Ariyathe, Sundari, and Panchagni, had checked into the hotel four days ago to work on a serial project. His co-stars had called the actor on the phone but could not reach him. Following this, hotel staff and his colleagues entered his room, where they found him dead.

Forensic experts have examined the scene, and the exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

Also, according to the police's initial evaluation, there are no unnatural factors involved in the actor's death.

After the news broke out, fans and several members of the film industry expressed shock on social media.

