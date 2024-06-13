Malayalam actor Joju George injured during helicopter shot, out of action for 3 weeks

Kochi, June 13 Popular Malayalam actor Joju George will be out of action for three weeks as he injured his leg while shooting a helicopter scene for the Maniratnam film ‘Thug Life’.

George got injured while jumping out of the helicopter during the shoot in Pondicherry. Even after suffering the injury, he completed the scene.

On Thursday, George was spotted near his home as doctors have advised him three-week rest.

‘Thug Life’ will see Maniratnam and Kamal Hassan unite after a long time.

