Malayalam actor Kochu Preman passes away at 68

A popular Malayalam actor Kochu Preman (68), has died at a private hospital for respiratory illness in Thiruvananthapuram.

Beginning his acting career through the drama, he made his debut in the Malayalam films in 1979 but had to wait till the late 90s to make his mark and after that he has had no reason to look back.

Though short in stature, when it came to essaying comedy roles, his height was never a handicap and was known for his dialogue delivery, especially when he was at ease in the popular Thiruvananthapuram accent.