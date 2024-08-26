Malayalam actor Minu Muneer accuses co-stars of sexual harassment, verbal abuse

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 26 : Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer has made sexual harassment allegations against some of her co-stars in the Malayalam film industry.

Minu accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse in the process of filming movies.

In a conversation with ANI, Minu spoke about her experiences, difficulties and tribulations, including for AMMA membership, and her being denied roles and being described as "worthless".

"Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she alleged.

"Once when I was driving to a new shoot location, Maniyanpilla Raju sat with me in the car and started asking questions about my husband and how I would manage without him here. I told him that he had misunderstood me. Maniyanpilla Raju once told me that I should keep my hotel door open at night but I refused. After this, I wasn't given films," she further alleged.

The allegations come a day after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following accusations made against them.

Earlier in the day, Minu said on her Facebook account that during the filming of a movie in 2013, she faced verbal and physical harassment, which became unbearable despite her efforts to cooperate and move forward.

"I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasoorya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu, in the Malayalam film industry," she wrote.

"In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable. As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai," she added.

Minu said in the post that she had spoken against the abuse in an article published in Kerala Kaumudi titled "Minu Left Malayalam Industry for Unable to Cooperate with Adjustment."

"I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured. I request your assistance in taking action against for their heinous actions," Minu wrote on her Facebook account.

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

Kerala government on Sunday said that it has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

