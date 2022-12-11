Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko deplaned after he tries to enter aircraft cockpit

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko landed in trouble after he allegedly tried to enter the cockpit of an Air India flight. The actor was deplaned at Dubai airport and was interrogated by the Dubai Immigration Department.Shine was returning from the Gulf city after attending a promotional event of his new film Bharat Circus.As the actor tried to break into the cockpit of the Kochi-bound AI 934 flight, the cabin crew stopped him and asked him to return to his seat.

This led to a verbal spat between the two, following which Shine was escorted off the flight .The other actors, who were travelling with Shine, flew to Kochi in the same flight.He was given permission to fly back with family members after interrogation by the airport officials.Directed by Sohan Seenulal, Bharat Circus is a political thriller in which Shine and Binu Pappu will be playing the lead roles. On 31 January 2015, Shine Tom Chacko and four women were arrested in Kochi for allegedly possessing narcotics.[27] A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act was registered against him. He was later granted bail by the High Court of Kerala.