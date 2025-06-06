Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Seriously Injured in Car Accident; Father CP Chacko Dies

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father, CP Chacko, tragically died early Friday morning (June 6) in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. The actor, known for his roles in films like Kuruthi and Jigarthanda DoubleX, was critically injured along with his mother, Maria Carmel. The accident took place near Parayur, close to Palacode, when the car carrying Shine Tom Chacko and his family reportedly collided with a truck on the highway. According to police reports, CP Chacko succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Shine Tom Chacko, his mother, and another individual traveling with the family were seriously injured and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Dharmapuri Superintendent of Police SS Maheswaran confirmed the actor’s father’s death and stated, “Actor Shine Tom is being treated.” The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Preliminary inquiries indicate the collision involved the family’s car and a truck, but authorities have yet to confirm the exact sequence of events. A case has been registered by local police. A police officer also added, “We would expedite the post-mortem procedure and help the family through this difficult time.” Shine Tom Chacko was asleep in the back seat of the car at the time of the accident. According to reports, his mother and brother escaped with no major injuries.